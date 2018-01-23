Victim testifies in day 1 of Elmore County rape trial

Warning: The details in this story may be inappropriate for some audiences.

A high-profile criminal sex trial started in Elmore County Tuesday.

Defendant Chase Hughes, 28, is charged with first degree rape and second degree burglary in connection to an incident on Sept. 11, 2016.

In opening statements, the state and the defense both told the jury this was a very difficult case with extremely graphic content in the form of text messages and images.

Both sides agreed a sexual encounter occurred on Sept. 11, 2016; but, the nature of that encounter is where the stories change.

Testimony revealed Chase Hughes and the victim were in a dating relationship, and they remained in contact and had a sexual relationship after the breakup in February 2016.

Defense attorney Susan James described their relationship as consensual, dirty sex with fantasy role play.

The state maintained the relationship changed on Aug. 23, 2016 after Hughes discovered the victim and his current girlfriend were in communication. Between August and September, when the incident occurred, Hughes sent the victim numerous threatening text messages – some of which are too graphic to be published.

Assistant District Attorney Mandy Johnson read some of those text messages to the jury during opening statements, calling Hughes a man of his word.

“'I will rape you until you can’t walk if you tell me no,'” Johnson read from Hughes text message to the victim. “She said 'please stop it.' He said 'I will never stop.'”

“This is the only way to stop Chase Hughes,” Johnson told the jury, asking them to deliver a guilty verdict in this case.

The state’s witnesses included the case agent, a forensic scientist that tested Hughes’ DNA sample, the nurse that performed the rape exam, and the data analyst from the Central Alabama Drug Task Force that extracted the data from Hughes’ and the victim’s cell phones.

The victim was the last witness to take the stand on Tuesday, giving a tearful testimony of what transpired on Sept. 11, 2016. The victim sobbed as she recalled her repeated requests for Hughes to stop raping her in her bedroom.

When asked to read the text messages that lead up to that day, the victim was overcome with emotion, and couldn’t speak.

Johnson read the text messages from Hughes to the victim that were lined with threats of rape and exposing revealing pictures of the victim if she sexually resisted the defendant. On at least two occasions, Hughes told the victim she should kill herself and stated, "I hope you die."

During the victim’s testimony, Johnson read texts from September 10, 2016, the day before the incident.

“'You’ll learn I’m not playing games,'” Hughes text to the victim read. “'I will kick that door in, I’m not going without it.' The victim responded 'no.' 'Fine I’ll teach you.' The victim responded 'stop.' Hughes texted 'I’ll never stop.' The victim responded, 'yes you will. I know you better than you think. I’ve been dealing with your empty threats for years.'”

The victim testified the next day Hughes followed her home, kicked in her door, and raped her. The state showed pictures of the door with a broken door jam, and obvious signs of a forced entry.

James began cross examination late Tuesday, and worked to drive holes in the victim’s account of what transpired on that day, and inconsistencies in her testimony.

James asked the victim, “Why didn’t you call police immediately after Hughes left.”

The victim responded, “I didn’t want to get him in trouble."

Testimony revealed the victim’s ex-husband called police, and investigators were dispatched to the victim’s house that day.

Cross examination of the victim will continue Wednesday. No word if Hughes will testify.

