Auburn long snapper relishing opportunity in spotlight

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

The best seniors in all of college football are taking part in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.

Now one player from Auburn you probably don’t hear that much about is long snapper Ike Powell.

Powell has been the long snapper for the Tigers the last two seasons so he’s been apart of the success that kicker Daniel Carlson has brought to the Tigers' program.

Powell spoke at media day about how much credit he gets for the success Carlson brings, but said at the end of the day, it’s all about getting the ball through the uprights.

“I don’t even really think of the whole glory thing,” said Powell. “That’s not the important part to me. The important part to me is just getting the ball back there smooth so Daniel can have a chance to kick it through the uprights. He deserves all the credit because he’s the one getting it through the uprights.”

Now both Carlson and Powell are on hand for the Senior Bowl and a bigger twist to this story, the holder on the team is Alabama punter JK Scott. They said there was no animosity between them with the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. They said this week is all about trying to land a job in the NFL.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.