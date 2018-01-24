Scale Back Alabama encourages weight loss, healthy lifestyle

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound may experience delays after a possibly multi-vehicle crash near Ann Street.More >>
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound may experience delays after a possibly multi-vehicle crash near Ann Street.More >>