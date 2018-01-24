Scale Back Alabama encourages weight loss, healthy lifestyle

The Alabama Department of Public Health is kicking off its 12th annual Scale Back Alabama weight loss and physical activity competition.

Although our state has made some progress, Alabama is third in the nation in terms of adult obesity with a rate of 35.7 percent. Since 2007, 317,372 people have participated in the Scale Back Alabama competition and lost more than 1.35 million pounds statewide.

The competition is free, and participants must be at least 18 years of age and live or work in Alabama. Teams and individuals who weigh-out during the week of April 2 through 8 and succeed in losing at least 10 pounds qualify to win a share of $14,500 in cash prizes.

Teams are made up of two people, no more and no less. To register, go to this website, then visit an official public weigh-in location. Search for public weigh-in sites at scalebackalabama.com/sites.

Team prizes are awarded if both team members lose 10 pounds. Three teams are drawn to win $1,000 per team member; three teams are drawn to win $500 per team member; three teams are drawn to win $250 per team member.

Individual prizes are awarded if a team member loses 10 pounds, but his or her teammate does not. Forty individuals will be drawn to win $100 each.

