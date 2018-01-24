Doctors say be careful when using diet pills

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Pediatric patients at Montgomery area hospitals will have a more enjoyable experience while they’re being transported around the hospital hallsMore >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>
