Amanda: Quiet and mild now; Eyeing weekend rain

Brr, it was cold this morning! It may not have been the chillest air we have seen this month, but many towns in central Alabama dipped below freezing for a few hours this morning. Warmer temperatures are on the way, but so are rain chances.

Today: High pressure continues to control our overall weather pattern, and not too many people are mad about it. As of early this morning, the high was back towards our west; it will gradually slide closer to our area as we go throughout the day, giving it even more control. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is seasonable for the end of January.

Getting Warmer: That same area of high pressure will likely be right over the Southeast by Thursday, and temperatures will reflect that. Dry air and calm conditions will allow for most towns and cities to effectively cool off and drop down into the upper 20s/low 30s by tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs tomorrow will be back into the low 60s while mid-60s are possible for many by Friday. Sunshine will stick around through the end of the workweek, but the same can't be the said for the weekend.

Wet Weekend?: At the surface, high pressure will continue to push eastward across the area, and eventually, it will be out of our region. That allows for southerly flow to build moisture back into our atmosphere, and it also lets our next weather maker slide right into place, a cold front will likely bring a good helping of rain to central/south Alabama by the weekend.

Both days as of right now feature a 50/50 shot at rain, and the best opportunity for wet weather looks to be the highest around the Saturday night through Sunday morning time frame. We'll update you while we fine tune the forecast!!

