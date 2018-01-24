Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash on I-85 SB near Ann Street

The crash has affected the right two lanes (Source: ALDOT)

Lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened after a two-vehicle crash near Ann Street Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the far two right lanes, according to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed the crash but says no one was injured.

Viewers reported backups were seen as far back as the Taylor Road area.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.