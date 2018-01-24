Suspect wanted in Clanton shooting captured in north Alabama

The second suspect wanted for a Clanton shooting was taken into custody in north Alabama.

According to officials with the Clanton Police Department, Andrekus Wooley 22 of Millbrook, was taken into custody at a convenience store in Lauderdale County Tuesday.

Wooley and Willie Edward Reeves, 23 of Montgomery, were wanted after a shooting on Wade Street Saturday. Police say around 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the scene where they located a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the scene and then transported to UAB hospital by helicopter.

Witnesses at the scene alerted police that they saw the suspects fleeing from the scene in an old white Lexxus.

An Autauga County Deputy saw a vehicle matching the description and a chase ensued. Later, the two suspects left the vehicle and began to run on foot but after a short foot chase, one suspect, Reeves, was arrested. The second, Wooley, ran into the woods.

Police continued the search for Wooley with the help of the Autauga County Sheriff's Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Air Support and Department of Corrections dogs team but Wooley was not located.

The police department says several tips on Wooley’s whereabouts helped lead to his arrest.

Reeves is charged with robbery, aggravated assault first degree and attempted murder. He is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a firearm matching witnesses’ description was found at the scene when he was arrested.

Wooley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.

