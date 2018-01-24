Dallas County capital murder suspect awaits first day in court

Gordon faces two counts of capital murder for the shooting (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Capital murder suspect Christopher Gordon is in a holding cell inside the Dallas County Courthouse awaiting his arraignment.

Gordon stands accused of two counts of capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two men Saturday morning in the Sardis community.

Investigators say the slayings were brutal. Both men were shot and killed and Gordon allegedly set the car on fire that the occupants were in. The three had met the intersection of Dallas County Roads 7 and 445 for a drug deal that apparently went sour.

This is Dallas County’s first double murder in recent memory, according to veteran investigator Mike Gr antham.

The court is expected to formally read the charges against Gordon and ask whether he has the means to hire an attorney. If not, the court will likely appoint one for Gordon.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.