Dallas County capital murder suspect makes first court appearance

Capital murder suspect Christopher Gordon made his first court appearance Wednesday in Dallas County, two days after investigators arrested him for allegedly fatally shooting two men Saturday morning in the Sardis community.

Shackled and handcuffed, Gordon, 29, declined to say anything as he was led inside the courthouse. His arraignment hearing took place in front of a full courtroom of family and friends of the victims.

Investigators say Gordon met 31-year-old Antonio Green and 40-year-old Corey Hardy at a spot in the Sardis community Saturday morning to complete a drug deal, a deal that apparently went south in a hurry. Detectives say Gordon shot both men to death and then set the car they were in on fire. Investigators say this is the story Gordon has told them. This is Dallas County’s first double murder in recent memory, according to veteran investigator Mike Gr anthum.

The court informed Gordon of the two counts of capital murder he is facing and appointed him an attorney.

"The first thing on my mind was, 'Lord have mercy on his soul.' That was the first thing that went through my mind. How could someone look like him and his age could do a crime like this? No words for it. I don't know what this world is coming to with our young people. Money.. whatever it is.. is not worth to go through what we're going through," said Russell Hardy, an uncle to Corey Hardy.

In a sad irony, Russell Hardy drove up on the scene surrounded by law enforcement but had no idea it was his nephew until hours afterwards.

Gordon acknowledged the charges but said very little. The next step in the legal process is the preliminary hearing. In that hearing, the judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to forward the case.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Gordon's attorney Danny Crenshaw in Selma and he declined to talk about his client's case.

