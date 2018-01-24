Ivey praises F-35, unemployment numbers in Montgomery

During the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce breakfast Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey praised local government, the economy and discussed proposed plans she has for the state.

Ivey says when she took office in 2017, “the ship was adrift”. Now that the ship has been steadied, Ivey says it's time to move forward with progress and sustainability.

“All of us here today have the same goal: We all want Alabama to be as great as our state can be and we also want to be sure our citizens to be successful,” Ivey said.

Ivey then mentioned the recent opportunity to achieve that goal through the landing of the F-35 in Montgomery. Ivey said the decision to bring it to the capital city was a testament to the “people and our workforce”. The F-35 agreement will not only provide more than 1000 additional highly-skilled jobs to the community but also more than $3 billion in investment.

“Landing the F-35 is just one of the efforts we have been involved in to improve the state’s image and to provide better opportunities for our state,” Ivey said.

Ivey also says since she took over the governor’s seat in April, Alabama’s economy has experienced “tremendous” economic growth. Recently the state released that unemployment numbers were the lowest in state history and according to Ivey, more Alabamians are employed today than ever before in the state’s history.

Ivey says in December of 2016, Montgomery unemployment numbers were at six percent. The city's most recent numbers show only 3.5 percent are unemployed.

Ivey also discussed plans she presented during her State of the State address. Those plans include raises for state employees and teachers, appropriate care for prisoners and “strong, manageable budgets” that would responsibly fund the state.

“I can assure you, we have turned the page on the past and now we are looking forward to the future, to move our state forward,” Ivey said.

