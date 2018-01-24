Indictment brings total to 9 defendants in Montgomery 'pill mill' case

The pill mill prosecution has now expanded to nine defendants (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Another employee has been indicted in an ongoing federal pill mill investigation in Montgomery, meaning the probe has expanded to include nine defendants: three doctors, three nurse practitioners, and three office workers.

Misty Michelle Fannin, 41, of Tallassee, is the latest to be indicted in connection with the ongoing investigation and prosecution, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced Wednesday.

Fannin worked as an office administrator at Family Practice, located on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery. The indictment alleges that while in that role, Fannin helped Dr. Gilberto Sanchez launder money generated by illegal drug distribution at the practice.

In 2017 Sanchez was arrested at his practice and served with a two-count indictment for drug distribution. He later pleaded guilty to five felony counts including healthcare fraud, money laundering, and distribution of controlled substances.

Fannin worked alongside Suzanne Brownfield and Akash Kumar, who both held administrative positions at Family Practice. Each was indicted on a single count of health care fraud, according to Franklin.

If convicted, Fannin faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the money laundering charges.

All of the defendants could also face substantial fines and other monetary penalties.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.