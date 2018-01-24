Indictment brings total to 9 defendants in Montgomery 'pill mill' case

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help with a homicide investigation that began at the beginning of January.More >>
Another employee has been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.More >>
The second suspect wanted for a Clanton shooting has been taken into custody in north Alabama.More >>
The second day of a high-profile Elmore County rape case got underway Wednesday with the resumption of the victim's cross-examination. Chase Hughes, 28, is on trial for first-degree rape and second-degree burglary.More >>
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sunday shooting death involving a Wilcox County man.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old with rape.More >>
48 hours after a man allegedly shot and killed two people in Dallas County, investigators made an arrest.More >>
Two former Tuskegee Police Department lieutenants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking part in the beating of an arrestee, as well as an attempted cover-up, the U.S. Department of Justice Department announced Tuesday.More >>
Two additional employees of a Montgomery doctor’s office have been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.More >>
