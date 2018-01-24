2 stabbed in Autaugaville, 1 person in custody

Two people have been stabbed in Autaugaville, in the area around Minnow Bucket Bait Shop, and one person is now in custody, according to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the victims or what led to the stabbing.

We will update this story as more details become available.

