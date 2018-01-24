Man charged in Autaugaville stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged in a stabbing in Autaugaville Wednesday, near the Minnow Bucket Bait Shop.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger reports that the victim, who is unknown to the suspect, was jumped and stabbed several times. When a deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect was leaving the store.

Preston Lewis Howard, 40, was identified as the suspect. Citizens assisted in his arrest, and he is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Howard is known by Autauga County Law Enforcement.

The victim was initially taken from the scene in a personal vehicle but was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Baptist South. He is in stable condition.

Authorities originally reported there were two victims in this stabbing. We are working to determine the status of the second victim.

