Reward offered in Montgomery homicide case

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help with a homicide investigation that began at the beginning of January.

On Jan. 7, Sgt. Jarrett Williams says police and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road in reference to a subject shot. When crews arrived on the scene, Williams says police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Damion Clarke and released a photo of him. Investigators say he was well known and liked in the community.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest for this crime. Call police or 215-STOP with tips.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.