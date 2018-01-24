Montgomery newlyweds featured on NBC's Today show

A Montgomery couple who got married over the weekend found themselves featured on NBC's Today show Wednesday morning!

Jonathan Kohn and Mallory Anderson Kohn were married Saturday at Montgomery's First United Methodist Church in Cloverdale.

Now on their honeymoon in New York, the couple made an appearance during the show's 8 a.m. reopen.

"We got married Saturday," Jonathan beams in the intro. "And now we're honeymooning with Savannah and Hoda," Mallory added before both got congratulations from the show's hosts. Later, Hoda Kotb joined them on the Plaza where they showed off their sign to the world!

It's great to see Montgomery represented in New York and #kohngratulations on their recent nuptials!

