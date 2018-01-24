11 arrested in multi-state drug-trafficking enterprise in Selma

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with a multi-state drug-trafficking enterprise, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday.

The arrests were part of a major joint investigation by state, federal, and local law enforcement in Selma and involved wiretaps and surveillance that stretched more than a year from Feb. 2016 through July 2017.

“Criminals in Selma and the surrounding areas should be on notice: we will not tolerate this menace to our citizens,” said Marshall said. “Selmians deserve better and I hope that you will all be encouraged by what you see here today. The indictments announced today show how efficiently law enforcement agencies can work together to fight against crime in a particular area of our state."

Marshall said Selma "is far from the only city in our state that is suffering," regarding violent crime, which he attributed a great deal to drugs.

"It may surprise you to know that Alabama has the seventh-highest violent crime rate in the nation and, in one year alone, that rate increased nearly 13 percent," the AG added. "That is unacceptable. And it’s why our office is committed to making our communities safer through a new Initiative on Violent Crime."

Those indicted by a Dallas County grand jury include:

Marcus Oneil Pritchett, also known as “Mack,” 26, charged with Violating the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count), Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count), Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (21 counts) and Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute Cocaine (9 counts); He also faces federal indictments for various charges.

David Dashawn Lowe, also known as “Lil Lowe,” 30, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count), Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count), and Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute Cocaine (1 count); He also faces federal indictments for various charges.

Keisha Latreece West, 38, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (2 counts);

Irvin Montel West, also known as “Trippy,” 22, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Leo Carter, also known as “Bo Peep,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Jamarrious Shaw, also known as “Dukie Duke,” 23, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Jeremiah Brown, also known as “Unc,” 59, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Mitchell Williams Jr., also known as “Mini Man,” 20, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Kareen Walker, also known as “Chrome,” 35, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Jamarcus Jermaine Brenson, also known as “Lil Savage,” 21, charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Choiis Jamal Kathevian Harris, 22, charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count);

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, the Alabama Fusion Center, the Selma Police Department, as well as the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, all conducted under a joint investigation led by the DEA. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office held with state prosecutions.

“We have been very heartened by the strong working relationships we’ve already established with our three new U.S. Attorneys," Marshall said. "It is clear to me already that we are of like minds and have the potential to do a great deal to improve public safety by working together. Our office in the coming months will also be expanding the training and other resources we provide to our local partners.”

