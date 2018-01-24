908th Airlift Wing members return home after 7-month deployment

Thirty members of the 908th Airlift Wing returned home to their loved ones Wednesday following a seven-month deployment.

The airmen were scheduled to arrive from Charlotte, NC around 12:30 p.m. Once off the airplane they were greeted by eager family and friends who had patiently waited inside the Montgomery Regional Airport.

From husbands reuniting with their wives to children reuniting with their dads, happiness could be found all around. There was even a proposal!

The members returning home are a part of the 908th Security Forces Squadron and Wing Staff reserve citizen airmen.

The 908th is the state’s only Air Force reserved unit. The unit operates a fleet of eight C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft. Known as the “Workhorse of the Air Force,” carrying 42,000 pounds of cargo, 97 troops, 64 paratroops or 74 litter patients. It can also fly up to 386 miles per hour with a range of 5,200 miles.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.