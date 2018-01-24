Traffic backing up on I-85 SB around Union Street due to crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is backing up on Interstate 85 southbound, near Union Street. 

The Montgomery Police Department advises there's a crash in the area causing the traffic. ALDOT cameras show two blocked lanes. 

Motorists should use caution and consider taking an alternate route. 

