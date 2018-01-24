Woman charged with stealing fuel from buses, burglary in Troy

A Banks woman has been arrested and charged with stealing fuel from several buses and a burglary at a business.

Summer Ann Griffin, 24, was arrested Monday by the Troy Police Department and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of burglary in the third degree.

Griffin is accused of stealing fuel from a bus in at a Troy church on Dec. 2 and from two buses at the City of Troy Nutrition Center on Dec. 14. Video evidence at a business on Henderson Highway identified Griffin as a suspect in a Dec. 11 burglary.

Griffin is being held in the Pike County Jail, where she is being held on an $11,000 bond.

