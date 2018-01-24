Shootout at FL intersection caught on dashcam

A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)

Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around noon when people from two vehicles started shooting at each other. Authorities have since arrested one suspect and are looking for another.

The incident, which law enforcement believes to be drug-related, started when the driver of a silver Lexus passenger pulled up to the intersection and opened fire on those in a waiting gold Toyota. Two guns could be seen from the Lexus window and between six and seven shots were fired before the car sped off.

Meanwhile, the passenger of the Toyota jumped from his vehicle and returned fire at the fleeing sedan before jumping back into the vehicle as it too sped away.

Investigators later recovered the Toyota and arrested one suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Olds. They continue efforts to find another suspect, Jonathan James Harris, 27.

