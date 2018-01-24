Colorblind Wetumpka teen sees in color thanks to special glasses

Imagine being unable to see all the colors in a sunset, a painting, a flower or a loved one’s eyes. That was the case for Zach Jones of Wetumpka, who is colorblind, but thanks to Enchroma colorblind glasses that has changed.

In December Jones received the special glasses as a Christmas present. His emotional reaction was captured on camera.

“These glasses are such an incredible blessing. Being colorblind has been such a struggle for Zach and knowing that he can now see what we see is beyond amazing," said Zach's mother April Jones. "He teared up at the sunset on Christmas Day. Now he knows why I love them so much. He's an amazing kid and is so deserving of this.”

April Jones says her husband was skeptical of the glasses, but when he found out that the state of Tennessee had installed the lenses in viewfinders at Overlook Park in Tennessee, he knew this was legit and they jumped on buying them for their son.

“I'm saving money to buy a pair for my 63-year-old dad who saw the video and called me. He wants a pair now, too. He lives in another state so he hasn't had a chance to try Zach’s on yet, but I would love to be there when he sees color for the first time,” said Jones.

Red-green colorblindness affects 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 women (.5%) – about 13 million in the U.S. and 300 million worldwide.

To the colorblind, the world appears dull, washed out and some colors are indistinguishable; like purple and blue. To them, pink looks gray; red and green stoplights look white-ish; red looks brown and peanut butter green.

