Special glasses gift Elmore County teen chance to see color

Imagine being unable to see all the colors in a sunset, a painting, a flower or a loved one’s eyes. That was the case for Zach Jones of Elmore County, who is colorblind, but thanks to Enchroma colorblind glasses that has changed.

Watching the sunset is now the 14-year-old’s favorite pastime.

"It is amazing. It shows me the power of God,” said Zach Jones.

Viewing the sunset has not always been enjoyable. Zach suffers from Red-green colorblindness. His mother April says at even at a young age it made simple task like picking out an outfit difficult.

"He would come out ready for school with bright orange shorts and red shirt. We would argue because he would say they were the same color and I am like, 'No son. They are two different colors,'” said Zach's mother April Jones.

To Zach colors like red and green appear dull, washed out and brownish. With his Enchroma glasses color saturation and vibrancy is enhanced and he is better able to distinguish certain colors.

In December Jones received the special glasses as a Christmas present. His emotional reaction was captured on camera.

"Once the video ended I kept putting them on and off. I went to my bathroom and looked at my shower curtain, which was Christmas colors. I even got a pack of Crayola markers and went through them telling my mom the different colors,” said Zach Jones.

April Jones says her husband was skeptical of the glasses, but when he found out that the state of Tennessee had installed the lenses in viewfinders at Overlook Park in Tennessee, he knew this was legit and they jumped on buying them for their son.

“These glasses are such an incredible blessing. Being colorblind has been such a struggle for Zach and knowing that he can now see what we see is beyond amazing," said Zach's mother April Jones. "He teared up at the sunset on Christmas Day. Now he knows why I love them so much. He's an amazing kid and is so deserving of this.”

Viewed more than 80,000 times, the video even caught the attention of the makers of these glasses. His mother says the company sent a voucher to the teen, as a thank you, for allowing them to use his video. Zach has decided instead of buying a second pair for himself he will surprise his grandfather, who is also colorblind, with a pair.

“I think he will be as excited or even more excited than I was when he gets his,” said Zach.

Red-green colorblindness affects 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 women (.5%) – about 13 million in the U.S. and 300 million worldwide.

To the colorblind, the world appears dull, washed out and some colors are indistinguishable; like purple and blue. To them, pink looks gray; red and green stoplights look white-ish; red looks brown and peanut butter green.

