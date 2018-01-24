Man accused of killing friend over video game appears in court

Murder defendant Kishawn Powell, 24, appeared before Elmore County District Judge James Goggans Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Goggans bound Powell’s case over to be considered by a grand jury.

Powell is charged in the shooting death of Xavier May, 24, on Nov. 29, 2017.

An investigator with the Millbrook Police Department testified the defendant and the victim were playing and betting on video game. May was up, and Powell was down.

When May left for work, the investigator said Powell began sending May derogatory text messages.

When May returned, he came through the door and pushed Powell, and both ended up outside. Before others who were inside the apartment could make it out the door they heard a gunshot, and May was on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to the neck. Others attempted to cover his wound, but there was nothing they could do.

The investigator then testified that Powell left the scene, put his clothes in a dumpster, and went to Sonic to look for a ride and call his girlfriend. A suspicious person was reported at Sonic, which is where Powell was arrested.

The investigator called the defendant and the victim childhood friends.

Previously, it was stated the shooting occurred over a $100 bet.

