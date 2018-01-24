Opelika man wanted on counts of animal cruelty, more

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of animal cruelty.

According to the sheriff's office, Courtney Dewayne Cortez Collins, 23, of Opelika, is wanted on four counts of cruelty to animals and six counts of failure to comply with State Rabies Law.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Collins is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.

