$6.3 million in grants awarded to multiple AL cities, towns, and counties

Twenty-six Alabama cities, counties, and towns are set to share more than $6.3 million awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday in the form of Community Development Block Grants.

Ivey's office says the grants were awarded to help improve communities and will allow for "needed projects that affect the health and welfare of residents."

“Lives will be improved today thanks to these projects funded through the...program,” Ivey said. “People who have been subject to impure water will get clean water to drink, bathe and wash. People who have been maneuvering unsafe roads will soon be traveling smooth streets and the list goes on. I am so thankful for this program and the assistance it provides to communities who may be unable to afford these needed improvements on their own.”

The grants are being made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD and were awarded in the categories of planning, Black Belt, community enhancement, and county.

The Town of Ragland in St. Clair County received a $28,000 grant for downtown revitalization planning. The Town of Pine Hill in Wilcox County received a $350,000 grant for water improvements in the Black Belt.

Choctaw County, Clarke County, Coosa County, Covington County, DeKalb County, Geneva County, Jackson County, Lamar County and St. Clair County Commissions all received grants ranging from $222,000 to $350,000 in the county category.

Abbeville, Ashford, Evergreen, Muscle Shoals, Ozark, Sheffield and Wetumpka were cities that received grants for community enhancement.

The towns of Ariton, Chatom, Louisville, Mosses, Susan Moore, Taylor, Thorsby and Triana received community enhancement grants also. All grants were between $132,000-$250,000.

The governor plans to announce another round of CDBG awards on February 1.

