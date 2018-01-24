Opelika city officials stress importance of local over online shopping

Opelika city officials are monitoring the move that many residents are making to online shopping.

“Well we’re not sure that we’re getting the right amount of money from the state because the state handles this," said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Officials say that the online sales tax of 8 percent should be raised to at least match the Opelika sales tax of 9 percent. Fuller says that sales tax revenue is what keeps the city going.

“It is the very flesh and blood of how the city of Opelika and hundreds of cities in Alabama pay for local government. Public safety, fire protection, parks and recreation, all of the things that a community does would not be possible if we did not have the sales tax revenue” said Fuller.

Representatives from the Opelika Chamber of Commerce say that shopping locally is necessary.

"It's important to support your local brick and mortar businesses. The Chamber feels really strongly about this because not only do we get more of the sales tax when people shop locally, but these local merchants are the ones that are supporting your schools, donating things, helping nonprofits, etc.," said Opelika Chamber of Commerce President Pam Powers-Smith.

Officials say the city made over $30 million in sales tax revenue in 2017, and received about $150,000 from the state.

