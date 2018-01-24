Josh: Cool, dry week turns to weekend rain

CLASSIC JANUARY PATTERN: Thursday and Friday will be typical January days; afternoon highs head for the low to mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The nights will be chilly, the days will be comfortably cool and the weather will be dry through Friday afternoon. After that, though, things begin to change...

WET WEEKEND AHEAD: A slow-moving cold front lazily sweeps across Alabama this weekend. Ahead of it, southerly wind will feed moisture into the approaching system, setting the stage for intervals of rain. We don't expect severe weather, nor do we expect rain to last all weekend. But, any outdoor plans you have will need a backup option.

SLIGHTLY COOLER: The air behind this front is cooler, but not drastically. Afternoon highs drop back into the 50s early next week, with lows going back into the 30s.

COLD BLAST LATE NEXT WEEK? There is good model agreement in the idea of rain around next Thursday, followed by a significant intrusion of Arctic air. It's too early to speculate on exact temperatures or any snow/ice threat, but just know that we'll likely turn sharply colder by next weekend.

