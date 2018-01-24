Animals rescued from deadly fire in Daleville recovering

Many of the dogs rescued from a deadly fire at an animal shelter in Daleville are now recovering at several shelters across the Wiregrass.

47 dogs were rescued from All Breeds Rescue and Adoption after a fire Tuesday morning. The owner, Jane Clancy, died in the fire trying to save the animals she cared for, according to Daleville Director of Public Safety William Powell. Over 30 animals died in the fire.

Of the surviving dogs, 20 are now being cared for at the Troy Animal Rescue Project (T.A.R.P.).

“Ms. Clancy gave her life to save the animals and we want to do as much as we can to make sure they can get forever homes,” said Tiffany Howington, President of Troy Animal Rescue Project.

The shelter says for the most part the dogs in their care are doing well, some are shy after dealing with the trauma of the fire.

The shelter says four of the dogs they took in required medical attention at Troy Animal Clinic for smoke inhalation and burns. The dogs have since been treated and released. Once the dogs are fully recovered, they’ll be ready for adoption.

One major concern for Troy Animal Rescue Project, and other shelters across the Wiregrass who took in surviving animals, is having the means to care for the new dogs. T.A.R.P is asking for donations of senior and puppy dog food, puppy pads, or monetary donations. The money will go towards medical costs for the dogs.

“Vet care will be the major costs we’re incurring, because of the fire, because all of the records were lost in the fire,” said Howington.

The dogs rescued will have to get certain vaccinations again because of the lost documentation.

If you are interested in donating, you can make a donation to the shelter’s primary vet clinic at Troy Animal Clinic. The contact number is 334-566-3356. Donations of supplies can be shipped or d ropped off at 34 County Road 2266 Brundidge, AL 36010.

The shelter says some of the puppies were in the process of being adopted before the fire, so they are working to determine where the puppies were supposed to go.

Once they finish paper work and vaccinations, the remaining animals will be ready for adoption.

The other 27 dogs are being cared for at shelters across the Wiregrass. We’re working to get updated information on the conditions of those rescued dogs. Check back for updates.

