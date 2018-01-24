Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with cookie drive-thru - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with cookie drive-thru

(Source: Girl Scouts of America) (Source: Girl Scouts of America)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It's that time of year: the Girl Scouts will be hitting the neighborhoods, bringing with them order sheets for Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and more of their famous cookies. 

The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama officially kicked off the cookie season Thursday morning with their Cookie Drive-Thru. Troops were waiting for orders at the Trustmark Bank on Taylor Road, across from the AUM campus. The patrons didn't even need to leave their car!

The Girl Scouts drive-thru was open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and with each purchase they gave away a free box of Girl Scout S'mores. 

Take a look at this year's lineup below:

