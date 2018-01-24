Girl Scouts to kick off cookie season with Cookie Drive Thru

It's that time of year: the Girl Scouts will be hitting the neighborhoods, bringing with them order sheets for Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and more of their famous cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will officially kick off the cookie season Thursday morning with their Cookie Drive Thru. Troops will be waiting for your orders at the Trustmark Bank on Taylor Road, across from the AUM campus. You don't even need to leave your car!

The Girl Scouts will be at that location from 5-9 a.m. and will be giving away a free box of Girl Scout S'mores with every purchase.

Take a look at this year's lineup below:

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.