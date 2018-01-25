Amanda: More sunshine today, watching wet weather this weekend

BRR! Temperatures ranged from the low 20s this morning into the mid-30s, if you aren't a fan of cold air, then today is your lucky day; we are going to more than double our early morning lows in time for our Thursday afternoon (yay!). Change is coming soon though, so let's break down the forecast day by day.

Today: High pressure is currently centered right on top of Alabama, so winds have calmed and our sky is clear. Sunshine continues throughout the rest of the afternoon, which means highs will warm effectively into the upper 50s/low 60s.

Friday: We will remain clear through our Thursday evening, but by the pre-dawn hours of our Friday high pressure will have slowly moved out of our region... this will allow for southerly flow to start pumping moisture into our atmosphere very quickly, and clouds will then begin to build in coverage. Because of this, temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer during both the morning and afternoon on Friday.

Saturday/Sunday: The weekend forecast keeps trending wetter, after waking up Saturday morning to temperatures in the 40s, we will watch as the amount of rain we see will build in coverage throughout the afternoon and evening. Our next cold front won't be that strong, so severe weather doesn't look to be an issue. What will be a problem is the rain. Although our state is abnormally dry and we do need some showers, there are a lot of outdoor events happening this weekend. Best bet is to keep you WSFA First Alert weather app handy!! You can track this system wherever you live on interactive radar.

While it won't rain all day for every city/town in our area, coverage of rain will be at its highest point later on in the day Saturday and into the evening hours. We will see that spill over into our Sunday morning, but drier air looks to quickly return behind this front by Sunday night/Monday morning.

