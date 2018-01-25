Alabama inmate's execution off for night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -

The Latest on the execution of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

The decision came about two hours after 67-year-old Vernon Madison had been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection for the 1985 killing. Alabama prison system spokesman Bob Horton says the Alabama attorney general's office told him the execution will not go forward Thursday evening because of the stay.

Attorneys had argued that stroke-induced dementia had left Madison unable to remember killing the officer or understand his looming execution.

Madison was sentenced to death for killing Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte. Schulte had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison. Prosecutors have said that Madison crept up and shot Schulte in the back of the head as he sat in his police car.

5:45 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the Supreme Court did not get a reason for the delay but said the State has until midnight to execute Madison if the stay is lifted.

Original report:

Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate who lawyers contend has developed dementia and can no longer remember killing a police officer three decades ago.

Sixty-seven-year-old Vernon Madison is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at a prison in Alabama.

Madison was sentenced to death for the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte. Schulte had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison. Prosecutors have said that Madison crept up and shot Schulte in the back of the head as he sat in his police car.

Madison's attorneys say the inmate has suffered several strokes and can't remember killing Schulte or understand his upcoming execution.

The state attorney general's office says courts have found that Madison, though in declining health, is competent.

