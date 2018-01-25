18-year-old facing child porn charges

Vandiver is charged with allegedly creating and sharing child porn (Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)

An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after he allegedly created and shared child pornography.

Kendarius Vandiver, 18, is charged with dissemination of obscene material and production of pornography with minors.

Court documents indicate the charges are related to incidents that happened between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. The obscene matter contained images of a person under the age of 17.

Vandiver was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the detention center under a $70,000 bond.

