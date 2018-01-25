Arrest after recording, sharing of teen sexual encounter

Vandiver is charged with allegedly creating and sharing child porn (Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)

An 18-year-old is being charged with making and sharing child pornography after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

Kendarius Vandiver is charged with dissemination of obscene material and production of pornography with minors.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, police began this investigation after learning of a sexually explicit video involving a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male. The investigation determined Vandiver, the 17-year-old, engaged in consensual sex with the 16-year-old.

Duckett says Vandiver recorded the sexual encounter and then distributed the video without the 16-year-old’s knowledge.

Court documents indicate the incidents happened in November.

Vandiver, now 18, was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $70,000 bond.

