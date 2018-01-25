Selma man sentenced to 25 years for 2012 shooting

A Selma man was sentenced to 25 years for a 2012 shooting (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Selma man was sentenced in a Dallas County Courtroom Tuesday in a fatal 2012 shooting case.

Caleb Shaw, 25, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 72-year-old Willie James Thomas.

The shooting happened on Shelley Avenue in April 2012. Thomas was walking out of the club with another man Shaw had a dispute with and ended up shooting Thomas in the back.

A Dallas County Jury convicted Shaw in November.

