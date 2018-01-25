Editorial: Post office follow up

So, last week my editorial focused on the lack of customer support my wife received at the post office. I received a host of emails from our viewers and my wife also received a call from the Post Master.

One viewer wrote, “ I know there are many dedicated employees in the postal system, but many JUST DONT CARE!! Just another example of your government working for you!".

Pam was not happy as she wrote, “No one wants to hear about your personal problems getting a package. Please talk about things that affect everyone and not use your position as a way to air a personal grievance.”

Maybe I should have just said “an acquaintance” instead of my wife making it not about me, but I can assure you “my acquaintance’s” situation is a common one and does affect many in our community.

Finally, I received this from Joyce: “Last Thursday, Jan. 11, I received a Christmas card that was postmarked Dec. 16, 2011. I was shocked to see it was from a couple that had passed in 2012 and 2013. This would have been my last Christmas card from them. I guess my question to the post office is where has this card been for 6 years?”

Joyce, I can only imagine where your card was for six years, with that track record. My acquaintance and I look forward to 2023 when we will finally get our package.

