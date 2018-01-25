3 charged in scheme to send marijuana through US Mail

Three people have been charged with trafficking after officials say they were a part of a mail scheme involving drugs.

According to Heath Carpenter of the State Bureau of Investigation, Demeki Rashun Smith, 37, Jason Wayne Barth, 37, both of Andalusia and Shaina Lane, 29 of Opp, are each charged with trafficking marijuana.

Carpenter says during a joint narcotics investigation, agents learned of a scheme involving multiple pounds of marijuana being sent through the U.S. Mail from California to an address in Andalusia.

Agents were able to take two of the subjects into custody without incident. The third unsuccessfully attempted to elude agents, leading them on a short vehicle pursuit. Carpenter says approximately five pounds of marijuana were recovered during the arrests.

Each of the three suspects were placed under $500,000 bonds each.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Service, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation and the Covington County Drug Task Force

