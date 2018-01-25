American Apparel in Selma scores $71M military contract

A Selma company just landed a $71 million-dollar military contract.

American Apparel, which has three plants, will now make Army combat coats. The contract will secure jobs for a least the next five years.

For sewing machinists like Rosetta Davis, they couldn’t be more pleased. Davis is an 18-year veteran and remembers what it was like when the company announced layoffs five years ago.

The company landed a similar deal in November.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke to workers and officials and will have more on what the contract means for business and the area on air and on our news app.

