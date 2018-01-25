Selma company lands $71 million contract to produce Army coats

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Around 1,000 people rallied on the lawn of the Alabama Capitol Thursday, reminding parents that students have a choice outside traditional public schoolsMore >>
Around 1,000 people rallied on the lawn of the Alabama Capitol Thursday, reminding parents that students have a choice outside traditional public schoolsMore >>
Dr. Richardson has presented his Intervention Plan for Montgomery Public Schools to the MPS board.More >>
Dr. Richardson has presented his Intervention Plan for Montgomery Public Schools to the MPS board.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate.More >>