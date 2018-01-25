Selma company lands $71 million contract to produce Army coats

A Selma company just landed a $71 million military contract.

"Yea, we're gonna bring it!" said Rosetta Davis.

And her laughter said it all. People like Davis have 71 million reasons to smile this week in Selma.

"We got to make these military uniforms for the military people," she said.

Above the constant hum of sewing machines inside American Apparel, they are thinking about that $71 million contract the company just landed to make combat coats for the Army.

The contract will secure jobs for a least the next five years.

"That's a blessing," said Shirley Longmire.

"There were 13 bids for this coat. It is a very competitive business," said Chief Operating Officer Chuck Lambert.

The new deal comes just two months after American Apparel snared a $46 million contract from the military to make the very same coat for the Marines. It wasn't that long ago when the business had doubts whether it could continue its presence in Selma.

Started in 1987, American Apparel made pinpoint reductions in operations and staff five years ago.

"Like FDR once said when you get to the end of your rope, you tie a knot and hang on and that's pretty much what we did," Lambert said.

For sewing machinists like Rosetta Davis, they couldn’t be more pleased. Davis is an 18-year veteran and remembers what it was like when the company announced layoffs five years ago.

Today, it's smaller, leaner and scoring big contracts, an American success story of not giving up.

Chuck Lambert and his team plan to weave the first batch of Army combat coats in May to the tune of 30,000 units.

American Apparel employs just under 750 with plants in Selma, Opp and Centre.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved