Suspect in ALDOT worker's death surrenders, charged

A Louisiana man has been charged with murder in an Oct. 31 crash that killed an ALDOT employee.

The Montgomery Police Department reports James Overstreet, 46, has been charged after forensic test results confirm he was under the influence of an illegal substance at the time of the crash. He turned himself into MPD Thursday.

The crash happened on Oct. 31, at around 11:30 a.m. Officers and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway after three pedestrians, members of an ALDOT survey crew, were hit by a Buick Century. ALDOT employee Leo Fournier, 62, was found at the scene and taken to Jackson Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two other employees were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Overstreet was not injured.

MPD's investigation indicates the Buick Century was traveling the wrong way in eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway when it left the road and hit the survey crew.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.