Statewide ride-sharing bill passes Senate, moves to House

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Representative George Bandy died after an accident on Jan. 5 on Andrews Road.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives only passed one statewide bill Tuesday. The bill would do away with special elections for the U.S. Senate.More >>
The Senate unanimously approved legislation to create statewide ride-sharing legislation on Thursday.More >>
Senate lawmakers approved legislation Thursday cutting the length of time someone could receive unemployment benefits.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a modest state income tax cut for low-income earners that will save families an average of $21 each year.More >>
It happens every day. Law enforcement seizes cash, cars, and other property as part of an investigation. You would think that if you weren't convicted of a crime, you would get the property back. Not so fast.More >>
A proposed bill in Alabama’s legislature would prohibit adults from smoking in a vehicle with a minor.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker hopes to improve safety in youth sports by requiring training for coaches. Rep. Jack Williams’ bill would require a one-hour training course.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would do away with marriage licenses and the requirement for people to go through a wedding ceremony.More >>
House lawmakers passed their first statewide legislation this session Tuesday, the bills aimed at helping the lives of veterans.More >>
