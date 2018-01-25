Statewide ride-sharing bill passes Senate, moves to House

The Senate unanimously approved legislation to create statewide ride-sharing legislation on Thursday.

The bill would create uniform rules for ride-share services like Lyft and Uber to operate statewide. If signed into law, the bill would make Alabama the 45th state to approve statewide ride-share legislation.

The bill includes an opt-out clause for cities. If a city chooses to opt out of the statewide law, Uber or Lyft would not be allowed to pick up there.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Senate District 24, said the bill would allow people to have the freedom to make more money independent of their main job.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to impersonate an Uber or Lyft driver. If a felony is created while impersonating a driver, the misdemeanor would become an aggravating circumstance.

The bill now moves on to the House.

