Prattville Taco Bell hit by vehicle, currently closed

The Prattville Taco Bell has been closed temporarily after being hit by a vehicle.

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating the situation and details.

The restaurant will remain closed until further inspection is completed, police report. We reached out to Taco Bell for comment but have not heard back.

This is the second Taco Bell in the River Region to suffer structural damage in the last two weeks.

