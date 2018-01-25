Interim state superintendent releases MPS intervention plan

Dr. Richardson has presented his Intervention Plan for Montgomery Public Schools to the MPS board.

The plan lays out how the school system will be run moving forward under the intervention.

The plan includes all of the legal paperwork and findings that placed MPS under a state intervention to begin with. It also gives a clear explanation of the state's authority over MPS during the intervention as well as explains the role of MPS board members and officials. The plan establishes the state has complete control over MPS as long as the intervention lasts and is very clear that the board members' and officials' power to make decisions is "quite limited."

The plan includes detailed information about the issues facing MPS's financial stability, student achievement, accreditation status and day-to-day operations. It also lays out a projected timeline for the intervention objectives.

In one of Richardson's observations as to the need for the intervention, he named the Montgomery County Board of Education as a factor. Richardson said upon being seated as board members, they often become "educational experts," which hinders their ability to make important decisions like hiring a highly competent superintendent. Additionally, Richardson said board members often give priority to friends and acquaintances when making hiring decisions.

Richardson’s plan states that the most important factor for the intervention to be successful is for MCBOE to be supportive and cooperative with the process. Richardson said if the board’s performance is not substantially improved then more stringent intervention will need to be implemented.

The financial intervention standard for MPS is for the system to have a reserve fund in its budget that’s equal to how much it would cost the system to operate for a month. While that number would be equal to $19 million, the plan states the board must create a budget with a reserve fund of $21 million because of its failure to meet requirements in the past. The plan calls on the board to create a new budget, after a number of failed attempts, so the system will better be able to create a substantial budget for the 2019 fiscal year. The plan also states the board will have to find a budget solution that does not negatively impact student achievement.

Richardson addressed the academic intervention standard. He said 40 out of the 50 schools with MPS were below the state's proficiency rate of 41 percent on the 2015-2016 ACT ASPIRE Assessment. He said in order for MPS to be removed from academic intervention significant progress must be made toward meeting the state proficiency rate. MPS is expected to meet 70 percent of its school meet proficiency rate by the end of the spring administration. The plan states there will be programs created to re-assign students who are disruptive to teachers and other students.

Richardson said the board should return to its original role and will be allowed to discuss and consider issues of concern, but Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson is authorized to overturn any decision that would negatively impact the financial or academic standards.

MPS is scheduled for accreditation review in the 2018-2019 school year by the accrediting agency AdvancEd. AdvancEd's President Dr. Mark Elgart will address the Montgomery County Board of Education at a special meeting anticipated for January.

The plan does not specifically identify what positions and facilities will be cut to allow MPS to meet its financial requirements. ALSDE confirms that will come in the next couple of weeks in a financial plan, but the intervention plan assures there will be "significant personnel changes," significantly in leadership, at the school and district level.

Although the plan says MPS officials don't have much say in what is to come, the board still voted to hire an interim superintendent. Our Morgan Young sat down with Dr. Ann Moore Thursday afternoon to talk about the intervention and Montgomery's failing schools, as listed in the annual failing school's list that was released Wednesday evening. She'll have more on that meeting at 10.

See the full intervention plan below:

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.