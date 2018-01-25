1 arrest after shots fired at south AL high school

A student fired a gun at a south AL high school on Thursday. No one was injured. (Source: Kendra Turley, FOX10 News)

A student at a south Alabama high school has been arrested after firing shots on campus Thursday.

According to Mobile police, Jonah Neal, 16, has been arrested and charged as an adult after he fired multiple shots at another student at Murphy High School in Mobile. Police say Neal pulled out a gun after a verbal altercation escalated.

Neal has been charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school property, pistol-certain persons forbidden and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

Police say no one was harmed in the incident.

