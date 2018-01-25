New stroke guidelines present extended time frame for treatment - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Time is of the essence when a person suffers from a stroke. Now, new stroke guidelines extend the time frame for patients to receive life-saving treatments.

The new guidelines on treating strokes, released on Wednesday, suggest more people could be eligible for life-saving clot removal and treatments.

The new guidelines expand the window when doctors can minimize or prevent permanent damage from a stoke from six hours to 24. Doctors say this means that instead of dying or suffering from permanent damage, one out of three stroke patients could fully recover.

“One-in-three patients now that didn’t survive before will survive now, and not only survive but walk out of the hospital,” Dr. Dee Dee Kidd with AFC PriMed in EastChase, said.

“You had about six hours to get to the hospital and get medication and after that it was too late, you couldn't have medication," said Kidd. "A new study from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association say that you can go up to 24 hours, so that's a much bigger window that patients have to get to the hospital to get a clot-busting drug.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year, and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

Elwin Crawford, Medical Director for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said last year 5,546 people in Alabama suffered from a stroke.

“It is life-saving but more importantly, you know obviously life-saving is important, but we see a lot of folks with this new treatment they will not have as much disability, you know, as they have in the past,” said Crawford. “I just think it’s an exciting time that we will see improved, you know, life and improved daily living of our stroke survivors."

According to the CDC, more than 750,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year.

