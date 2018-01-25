FIRST ALERT: Clouds Friday, rain this weekend

Tonight we'll gradually cool down to another night near freezing in the lower 30s. Early Friday morning, clouds will begin to slowly build in from the west ahead of our weekend storm system. Tomorrow will remain dry despite the increase in cloud cover.

After a chilly start, temperatures will reach comfortable levels by the afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 60s for central Alabama and mid 60s across south Alabama.

Other than the warming temperatures, you will also notice clouds growing overhead through the day. Friday will start off bright and sunny but as our next storm system approaches, clouds will begin to dominate our skies. The good news is we'll remain dry through the entire day.

Rain will arrive Saturday morning and stick with us through the entire weekend as a cold front slowly sweeps across the region. Light to moderate showers will be likely for everyone, so your umbrella and the WSFA First Alert Weather App will be your best friends this weekend.

We'll return to fair weather quickly after the weekend as temperatures remain seasonable as we close out the month of January. What has our attention in our extended forecast is the return of cold arctic air. Confidence is increasing regarding another blast of cold air diving into the Deep South late next week. Of course whenever we mention very cold air, the next question that usually pops up is "Is it going to snow?".

It's far too early to dive into that can of worms, but the odds are highly favorable that we'll need our big jackets to keep us warm late next week. Let this serve as your first alert!

