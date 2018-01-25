Decree requires psychiatric services provided to defendants in timely manner

Psychiatric services must be provided to people who stand trial in a timely manner, when their competency is questioned or found lacking, as required by a consent decree entered by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

A class action suit was filed by the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program, Henry F. Sherrod III, and the ACLU of Alabama Foundation. According to the lawsuit, it was filed in order to fix the damage being done to class members who were left in Alabama jails for months waiting for court ordered psychiatric services.

Under Alabama law, the court must commit a defendant to the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health for a mental evaluation or treatment when the court finds the defendant incompetent to stand trial. An incompetent defendant cannot be tried until state officials provide him or her the psychiatric services ordered by the judge over the case.

The lawsuit claims class members in need of evaluation and treatment were forced to wait up to nine months before being transferred to an appropriate ADMH facility and were given minimal mental health care in the jails they were booked in.

The consent decree requires that, by late 2019, the ADMH provide mental evaluations and competency restoration treatment within thirty days of receiving the court order. The decree also provides for the addition of 100 forensic hospital and community beds, to ensure timely services to each person in the facilities.

