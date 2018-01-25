Indoor water park resort set to open in LaGrange, Georgia

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia will feature 457 guest suites and nearly 500,000 square feet of entertainment space and lodging amenities. (Source: Great Wolf Lodge)

A Great Wolf Lodge location will open in LaGrange, Georgia in May. LaGrange is located about an hour north of Auburn, Alabama.

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia will be an indoor water park resort and will feature 457 guest suites and nearly 500,000 square feet of entertainment space and lodging amenities. There will be games, attractions, and activities throughout the resort, as well as on-site dining, shopping outlets, and a kid's spa.

Room rates start at $199 per night, and two days of access to the resort's water park, family activities and amenities are included for each night. You can learn more here.

