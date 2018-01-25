Man wanted in Troy, found in stolen vehicle in Dale County

A man wanted on pre-existing charges in Troy was arrested in Dale County Thursday after being tracked in a stolen vehicle, according to the Troy Police Department.

Hesaki Wayne Watson, 31, of Ariton, has been arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree robbery. According to Troy police, Watson was arrested in Dale County after he was stopped by the Dale County Sheriff's Office.

Troy police say this all began after officers responded to the 600 block of Folmar Street Thursday morning on a complaint of two men fighting. Police say one man was found with injuries to his head where he had been struck with a wooden stick. The man told police he had been in an altercation with Watson who had fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Troy police then issued an alert of a stolen vehicle, and Watson was captured in Dale County shortly after.

After being processed through Troy City Jail, police say Watson was transported to Pike County Jail. Watson's first-degree robbery charge carries a $50,000 bond and the two counts of possession of a forged instrument are $1,500 each.

