Person sets Troy record in loss to Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.
At the Reese's Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama. He's got plenty to choose from.
Crimson Tide fans, we now know the next time you'll be able to see your team take the field.
Jared Hunter, the president of the University of Alabama's student government association, has resigned. This comes after Hunter was arrested Sunday on a drunken driving charge.
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.
There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school's new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week's winter storm.
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.
The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season Saturday with a 27-17 win over rival LaGrange. The Hawks ended the season with a 9-1 overall record and 7-0 record in the USA South.
Former Alabama Football player and current NFL player Marlon Humphrey were arrested in Tuscaloosa.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
