Person sets Troy record in loss to Louisiana-Monroe

There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.

Person, a senior from Brantley, entered Thursday's game needing only eight points to break the record of 1,875 points. He set the new mark in the second half while the Trojans were looking to even out their conference record.

There is a new king on the throne ??@tattperson is now the all-time leading scorer in Troy history at 1,876! What an accomplishment for Wesley ?? #TroyTough #OneTROY pic.twitter.com/a2KljkZOFr — Troy Basketball (@TroyMensHoops) January 26, 2018

Shout out to this guy. He broke TWO records in less than a weeks time. Person is now the Sunbelt all-time leader for 3 points and now Troy’s all time leading scorer. Insane. #buckets @tattperson #RTW ?? https://t.co/N0H5hZUuP1 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 26, 2018

Troy lost to the Warhawks 76-71 and now sit at 3-5 in conference play. The Trojans hit the hardwood again on Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette. That game will tip at 2 p.m. from Lafayette.

This is Person's second record within seven days. In last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina, Person set the Sun Belt Conference record for most career three-pointers.

