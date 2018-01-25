Person sets Troy record in loss to Louisiana-Monroe - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Person sets Troy record in loss to Louisiana-Monroe

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Wesley Person sets Troy all-time points record in Thursday game vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Source: Troy Athletics) Wesley Person sets Troy all-time points record in Thursday game vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Source: Troy Athletics)
MONROE, LA (WSFA) -

There's a new king of the hill in Troy Basketball history. Wesley Person is now the all-time scoring leader in Troy history after a 22-point night against Louisiana-Monroe.

Person, a senior from Brantley, entered Thursday's game needing only eight points to break the record of 1,875 points. He set the new mark in the second half while the Trojans were looking to even out their conference record.

Troy lost to the Warhawks 76-71 and now sit at 3-5 in conference play. The Trojans hit the hardwood again on Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette. That game will tip at 2 p.m. from Lafayette.

This is Person's second record within seven days. In last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina, Person set the Sun Belt Conference record for most career three-pointers.

